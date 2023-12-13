Opi Since 82 (Cherchi family) in association with Top Rank will present an interesting six-bout card this Saturday from the Palasport Le Cupole in Turin, Italy. The main attraction is WBC #1 super lightweight Sandor Martin, who is now the official mandatory challenger for WBC’s recently crowned 140lb champion Devin Haney. Martin (41-3, 14 KOs), is best known for upsetting and retiring Mikey Garcia in 2021, and losing a controversial split decision against Teofimo Lopez 12 months ago. He will face Mohamed El Marcouchi (29-3, 12 KOs).
The bout will have global coverage on ESPN+ in the USA and Canada, DAZN in Italy and Spain, ESPN Latino in Latin America, TVP1 Poland, and many other countries.
I feel bad for Sandor as he beat Teofimo Lopez and was robbed out of a home-cooking decision. It appears he is set at a chance to redeem himself as he’s Devin Haney’s mandatory should he get by his upcoming opponent. I know Haney is going for marquee names at 140 but a fight with Sandor is an opportunity to stake his claim that 140 is better suited for him by doing what Lopez failed to do. Beat one of the top guys without “controversy.”
For years Haney has been calling out the top names. They want Tank or Teo for a big ppv event. I doubt they would be happy with a Sandor fight ath this point. Sandor is solid but Haney beat Prograis so (seemingly) easy I doubt a Sandor fight would bring much threat. Haney’s too fast!