Opi Since 82 (Cherchi family) in association with Top Rank will present an interesting six-bout card this Saturday from the Palasport Le Cupole in Turin, Italy. The main attraction is WBC #1 super lightweight Sandor Martin, who is now the official mandatory challenger for WBC’s recently crowned 140lb champion Devin Haney. Martin (41-3, 14 KOs), is best known for upsetting and retiring Mikey Garcia in 2021, and losing a controversial split decision against Teofimo Lopez 12 months ago. He will face Mohamed El Marcouchi (29-3, 12 KOs).

The bout will have global coverage on ESPN+ in the USA and Canada, DAZN in Italy and Spain, ESPN Latino in Latin America, TVP1 Poland, and many other countries.