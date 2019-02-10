By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (21-0, 20 KOs) of Baltimore rolled over former world champion Hugo Ruiz (39-5, 33 KOs) of Mexico, successfully defending his title Saturday night with an explosive first round knockout at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Davis cornered Ruiz in the opening round, unloading landing a straight left and following up with a right hand that sent Ruiz to the canvas. When Ruiz got up, he staggered and was in no condition to continue. Referee Jack Reiss stopped the fight at 2:59 of the first.