At the age of 38, heavyweight David Price (25-7, 20 KOs) has decided to hang up the gloves, and he opened up on the decision behind it. “Well I haven’t officially announced that I’ve retired, but I have,” Price told BT Sport. “I’m not going to be fighting again. That was only officially made up in my mind about six weeks ago.

“I’m 38, and the hunger was no longer there. That’s massive, which is why your elite fighters like Tyson, like Canelo, like AJ, they have got as much money as they will ever need. But that hunger is still there. That’s because they are fighting for glory. The glory had gone in my career. You won’t see me in a boxing ring again, for a fight at least.”