This Saturday, at the Performance Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (5-0, 3 KOs) returns to action against James Ballard (10-3, 3 KOs) in the eight-round main event. Already rated IBF #11, WBC #14, and WBO #15 at just 5-0, the 28-year-old Izmailov recently started working with trainer John David Jackson at his Action Jackson Boxing Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“The sky is the limit for him with his punching power,” said Jackson. “He’s a tremendous puncher, but he’s also got natural boxing skills. As a fighter, I don’t think he realizes his potential. I’m getting him to move his head more and throw more combinations, instead of one power punch at a time. Nothing against his old trainers, but once he learns to throw three or four shots to set them up and camouflage the hard ones, he will be unstoppable.”
