Negotiations have fallen through after an agreement seemed to be in place for the mandatory title defense of WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu against Thabiso Mchunu. Therefore the bout will go to purse bid this coming Friday, October 15.

The bid will be conducted by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman via Zoom and only promoters registered in the WBC for the year 2021 are eligible to participate.