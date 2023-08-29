The WBA Championships Committee called for a purse bid for a clash between WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and the #1 contender Seigo Yuri Akui, to be held on September 8. The auction will be held in Houston, Texas, and will be conducted by the committee’s vice-president Julio Thyme. The bidding will have a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger. The minimum amount to obtain the promotional rights will be $80,000.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I said before that I thought the Jimenez fight would be Dalakian’s last successful defense (and it was almost an unsuccessful one), but I’ll have to change that here: He shouldn’t have too much problems with Akui.
I saw Akui fight in Japan and he was impressive. His losses were to good fighters. He could make it a interesting fight of course, will have to see if Dalakian engages with him. Curious to see where this fight will be held.