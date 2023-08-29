The WBA Championships Committee called for a purse bid for a clash between WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and the #1 contender Seigo Yuri Akui, to be held on September 8. The auction will be held in Houston, Texas, and will be conducted by the committee’s vice-president Julio Thyme. The bidding will have a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger. The minimum amount to obtain the promotional rights will be $80,000.

