The red hot lightweight division will see action this Saturday as Isaac Cruz (20-1-1, 15 KOs) and Jose Matias Romero (24-0, 8 KOs) will meet in a WBA eliminator. The bout will take place at the Mohegan Sun Casino, in Connecticut, and will be part of the event where David Benavidez and Rashad Ellis meet in the main fight.

Cruz and Romero are two young and highly rated fighters. The former has been the talk of the town thanks to his performances in his recent fights, especially the KO of Diego Magdaleno in October last year.

The 22-year-old “Pitbull” is one of the rising 135-pound fighters with power, courage and a respectable punch. He is currently rated fourth in the WBA rankings and has stated that he wants to continue to move up to fight the big names in the division and seek the world title.

For his part, Romero, who is 24 years old and a good fighter, will have his first fight in the United States. He is ranked sixth in the pioneer organization’s rankings and is looking to get closer to a title shot.