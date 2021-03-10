March 10, 2021
Crocker-Ilbay on ESPN+

One of Europe’s top welterweights returns this Friday as unbeaten Lewis “The Croc” Crocker (12-0, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO European belt in a 10-rounder against Deniz Ilbay (22-2, 10 KOs) at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

In the co-feature, unbeaten Gary Cully (11-0, 5 KOs) will battle Viktor Kotochigov (12-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Crocker-Ilbay, Cully-Kotochigov and undercard bouts will stream in the United States on ESPN+.

