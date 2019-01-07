On Saturday, February 9, at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, undefeated hometown super welterweight Cody “The Crippler” Crowley (16-0, 9 KOs) will defend his CPBC Canadian/international titles against former domestic beltholder Stuart McLellan (25-2-3, 10 KOs). 25-year-old Crowley, who is also promoting the event, now resides and trains in Las Vegas with Ibn Cason, brother of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. He served as Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s sparring partner for the Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor fights.