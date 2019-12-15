Advertisements

December 15, 2019
Boxing News

Crawford-Kavaliauskas Scorecard Analysis

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Judges Ron McNair, Waleska Roldan and Tom Schreck were mostly in agreement in scoring Saturday’s clash between WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden.
Crawford Kava Scorecard
All three awarded Kavaliauskas round two and Schreck also gave Kavaliauskas round three (as we did). Crawford took over in round four and won every round thereafter. At the time of the stoppage, Crawford was up 79-72, 79-72, 78-73 in a bout that was more entertaining than most expected.



7 titles on the line in South Africa Monday
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>