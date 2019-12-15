Photos: Sumio Yamada

Judges Ron McNair, Waleska Roldan and Tom Schreck were mostly in agreement in scoring Saturday’s clash between WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden.



All three awarded Kavaliauskas round two and Schreck also gave Kavaliauskas round three (as we did). Crawford took over in round four and won every round thereafter. At the time of the stoppage, Crawford was up 79-72, 79-72, 78-73 in a bout that was more entertaining than most expected.



