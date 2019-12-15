Advertisements

December 15, 2019
Matchroom Boxing inks Mikey Garcia

Former four-weight World king Mikey Garcia (39-1 30 KOs) has signed with Matchroom Boxing USA and will return to action on February 29, 2020 – with an opponent and venue to be announced soon. Garcia, who turned 32 today (December 15), will step back into the ring for the first time since moving up two-weights in March to face Welterweight ruler Errol Spence in a bid to win world honors at a fifth weight.

