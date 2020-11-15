WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) scored a crushing fourth round TKO over former world champion Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Brook did well in the first three rounds, but Crawford unleashed on him in round four, blasting Brook into the ropes for a knockdown, then mercilessly finishing him. Time was 1:14.
Terence Crawford: “I was trying to gauge the distance. He had good distance. I was trying to find my rhythm in between getting my distance together. That’s why it was so competitive at first. I couldn’t get my shots off. Kell is a tremendous talent. He came and he tried to take my title. He was in shape. He made the weight. There were no excuses to be put on the table. He came off of three wins. He lost to the better man.
“I already said who I want {next}. I want Pacquiao. I want to revisit that fight. That was a fight that should’ve happened right now. But being that the pandemic happened, and they weren’t going to allow fans in the Middle East, they had to put a hold to that. Everything was 95 percent done. We had the venue. The money was almost there. It wasn’t quite there. That was the only thing we were waiting on.”
Bob Arum: “Terence Crawford showed, once again, why he is the best welterweight in the world. It was a dominating performance over a very good fighter in Kell Brook. Terence ranks up there with all the great welterweights I’ve promoted.”
Kell Brook: “Never in my career, nobody has ever done that to me in sparring or anything. It was one of them… I got caught with a shot I didn’t see. I’m gutted because nobody could’ve gotten me in better condition. I was bang on the limit. Maybe I could’ve been a bit more relaxed and loose and let the shots go.”
Brook looked rather anemic and out of his element the way he was KO’d. He was rather dazed and confused after the fight saying “What happened?”. Almost like a fast car wreck and you put it all together long after it’s over. Matter of time before Crawford had him figured out. Props to Crawford for the victory! Crawford has busted up Kahn and Brook now so maybe they can now fight each other! LOL
Think Brooks punch resistance is gone, the first knockdown was really just a heavy jab, he looked bewildered after the fight. Confirmed 2 things, Crawford is elite, Brook is finished,as is Khan, so let them at it!
That’s probably it for Brook at the top tier. I see him being a gate keeper for a few more fights and calling it quits.
Not really sure where he can honestly go from here.
Maybe a Shawn Porter rematch?
He was looking pretty good before the KO. I doubt losing the the best p4p fighter inn the world ruins his career at the elite level and makes him a gatekeeper. Imo he best most other 147 pounders.
Khan need to grow some balls and finally fight Brook. That will be a good fight for brook and help him ease his way into another top name.
Crawford still as it at 33. But is it just me or has the fight with Spence lost it’s luster due to Spences horrific car crash. I mean we won’t really know what Spence has left but we will soon find out against Garcia. But either way I feel Spence has lost something.
We will find out when Spence faces Garcia if he has lost anything. That is really a hot topic right now. I am behind Spence for the victory.
Why are you burying the guy before you even see him fight? Wait until he fights garcia before you speak all this negative horse shit
Is it just me or does old Bob look like some crazy coot who escaped from a nursing home
Tough fight for Kell. He won 2 rounds though! Canelo, GGG and now Crawford. No shame in losing to them and was a great champion up to that point. Time to hang up the gloves mate.
Was the Canelo mention a typo? I don’t recall Canelo vs Brook fight.
my mistake. I meant to say Spence, Jr
Ugh after the first 2 rounds, I really thought Brook could have him in a chess match haha. Really crisp jabbing! Underrated power for crawford though. Great KO % at championship level. That shot showed it tonight. Really enjoyed brook interview after btw
What interview? The USA webcast didn’t show him speaking!
Crawford seems to be getting better as time goes on. Props to Brook for fighting him tho.
No discrediting Crawford’s win but Brook hasn’t looked good in his three wins since loosing and draining down to welterweight did him no good. Hopefully we’ll get the Bud-Spence fight soon? You can never base fights on fighters vs common opponents it’s been a cpl years between the Spence/Brook and Brook/Crawford fights so there’s no telling if Brook is the same fighter but time will tel. Congratulations to Crawford for doing what he needed to do to keep the Spence fight relevant hopefully Spence wins as well?
Good fight for Bud. Shows how he can adapt and time a guy. Brook had a better jab but Bud took rnd2 off to figure it out. Love how he wants to engage. Love to see him vs Spence. Provided he gets by Garcia.
Great job by Crawford. Good honest interview with Brook afterwards. Brook had a game plan that looked like he could make it to the latter rounds with some gas in the tank but that short shot put an end to that. Hopefully Spence next. Should be an excellent fight.
In another post I said that Brooks was killed in his fight with GGG, and said he was never the same after.I thought this would end in a Crawford K.O in the 9th, I guess Crawford must’ve read my comment and it bothered him :). Tell you what, i concur with Arum what he said,Crawford is in the mode of the great Welters, and his ability to improvise to any situation makes him a fighter that is not only dangerous but extremely intelligent. Even hearing Crawford speak you know this man is a very serious man.BTW in some ways he reminds me of Hagler, that seek and destroy style, and the ability to know exactly when to finish a fighter. I.M.O Spence (if he gets by Garcia) will run away from Crawford until he see’s father time slow Crawford down, because in truth, the guys at Haymons avoidance factory, do not even want to speak Crawfords name.
Well, I picked Crawford to win by a late TKO, but I guess Crawford wanted to start an early victory party. A nice, solid statement done by Crawford. I hope Brook retires now because I am concerned about him. Brook was in great physical shape though.
Of course, Crawford wants Manny ($$$), and Manny may give it a suicid…oops…I mean give it a try for the right price. As for now, let’s see if Spence can earn an impactful victory against tough Garcia. However, after Crawford’s impactful victory, is Spence willing to dare for greatness against Crawford??
I really want to see Spence vs. Crawford, but I have concerns about Spence’s mental conditioning against Garcia. Otherwise, in absence of Spence’s vehicle crash, I would easily pick Spence to defeat Garcia by UD.
Crawford landed that shot with Brook walking into it. Crawford hard to beat once he goes southpaw. If he stayed conventional all night, he could be beat. Haymon fighters probably do not fight Crawford. Maybe it will be Mikey Garcia vs Pacquiao. Shawn Porter doesn’t have the power, but he is rough and tough. Danny Garcia has a shot, depends if Spence is really back. Danny Garcia vs Crawford makes $ in America (if Garcia can win over Spence). The few somewhat known names of the WBO at 147:
2 Vergil Ortiz, Jr. USA
3 Mikey Garcia USA
4 Custio Clayton CAN
10 David Avanesyan RUS
11 Keith Thurman USA
Crawford is a bad dude.
I’ve never really been a fan of Brook’s or Khan’s since he turned pro, but I have to say that for all the time we’ve spent listening to them and their supporters talk about how afraid the other one is of taking the fight: If you think about it, between them they’ve now fought Crawford 2x, Canelo, GGG, Spence, Garcia, Porter and Maidana. Maybe now they can finally fight on their way out of the door, but even if they don’t I don’t know how someone says that either of them is afraid.
I thought it was an early stoppage, Kell was just doing the rope a dope and playing possum
Thought Brook had at least one more good fight in him still, but sad to see he is really a shot fighter the confused way he acted to that punch. Crawford was in top form.
Brook is still a good fighter, but it looks like he can’t take a good punch at this point. He got hit with a punch he didn’t see and it was over. Bud seriously hurt him, which is something that hadn’t happen to him before. He was stopped by Triple G and Spence but was never shaken by one punch like he was tonight. It was an impressive win because Brook can outbox most fighters even at this point in his career.
Switching to southpaw really helped Crawford get some punches in with his right hand as the lead hand and rendered Brook’s jab much less effective. That jab was Brook’s ticket to victory and without it, he had to rely on a long right. That left him open for counters.
I really don’t know if Crawford’s power at welterweight is for real or if Brook just can’t take a good shot anymore. Maybe it’s both. The good news is we’ll have a chance to find out if a Pacquaio or Spence fight can be made next.