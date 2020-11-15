

WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) scored a crushing fourth round TKO over former world champion Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Brook did well in the first three rounds, but Crawford unleashed on him in round four, blasting Brook into the ropes for a knockdown, then mercilessly finishing him. Time was 1:14.

Terence Crawford: “I was trying to gauge the distance. He had good distance. I was trying to find my rhythm in between getting my distance together. That’s why it was so competitive at first. I couldn’t get my shots off. Kell is a tremendous talent. He came and he tried to take my title. He was in shape. He made the weight. There were no excuses to be put on the table. He came off of three wins. He lost to the better man.

“I already said who I want {next}. I want Pacquiao. I want to revisit that fight. That was a fight that should’ve happened right now. But being that the pandemic happened, and they weren’t going to allow fans in the Middle East, they had to put a hold to that. Everything was 95 percent done. We had the venue. The money was almost there. It wasn’t quite there. That was the only thing we were waiting on.”

Bob Arum: “Terence Crawford showed, once again, why he is the best welterweight in the world. It was a dominating performance over a very good fighter in Kell Brook. Terence ranks up there with all the great welterweights I’ve promoted.”

Kell Brook: “Never in my career, nobody has ever done that to me in sparring or anything. It was one of them… I got caught with a shot I didn’t see. I’m gutted because nobody could’ve gotten me in better condition. I was bang on the limit. Maybe I could’ve been a bit more relaxed and loose and let the shots go.”