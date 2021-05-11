By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan tells Fightnews.com® about a revolutionary product that help fight Covid-19 and get back to having full capacity stadium’s throughout the world

“The new material I am involved with will disinfect and sterilize stadiums from COVID-19 for thirty days,” said The Colonel. “They can spray the hands of people as they come in and that will disinfect them from any infectious disease for eight hours.

“NANVOID was invented in Russia ten years ago but no one took it seriously but then a scientist in Utah developed it with all the proper chemistry involved. You will be immune from any type of Covid for eight hours. When it is sprayed in stadiums, which is very important it, will mean that they could open up boxing to full audiences. The governments worldwide should look into this

“There is no question this works. Anyone interested can call me and I will send them a brochure. If they contact me I will put them in touch with the people who can deliver the product. It is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

“For further inquiries, you can telephone me at 702-301-0751.”