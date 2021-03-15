By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan talks to Fightnews.com® about the legendary Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier world heavyweight championship bout billed as the ‘Fight of the Century’ on March 8, 1971, at Madison Square Garden.

ACCESS TO ALI

“That fight was called ‘The Fight of The Century.’ I was a young broadcaster in 1971. I would broadcast Chris and Angelo Dundee fights in Miami. I was doing local television in Miami and they didn’t want me traveling and doing fights. I had permission from Chris to have the line to do the Ali vs. Frazier fight in a movie theatre.

I knew Muhammad Ali very well because he trained in Miami with Angelo. I had great access to Ali better than anyone except Gene Kilroy who was his manager. I still see Gene Kilroy who lives in Las Vegas. I had extraordinary access to Muhammad and knew him well. I also knew Joe Frazier well, in fact, during Ali’s layoff when Jimmy Ellis was the reigning WBA heavyweight champion, Joe Frazier was the champion of New York and considered in three states as the world champion. Remember there was only the WBA then.

SPARRING ALI/FRAZIER/ELLIS IN MIAMI

All three of them were in the Miami gym one day and remember Jimmy and Muhammad were dear friends. They both grew up in Louisville together. Jimmy came up as a middleweight and Ali was a light heavyweight at the Olympics. I asked the three of them, who were all my friends of mine, ‘Would you mind sparring with me one minute each for television so I can predict who is the best fighter?’

(Note: The Colonel was an athlete at this time having played high-level baseball and he was also a professional bullrider).

Firstly I get in with Joe Frazier. Joe with his head down, he whacked me around the sides – he didn’t try to hurt me. He said ‘Come on Bob try to hit me.’ I couldn’t touch him.

Then came Muhammad. He was so quick. Ali said, ‘Try and hit me.’ Muhammad just fooled around with me. All three of them were my friends.

Jimmy Ellis was probably my closest friend. He worked with Angelo. The only time Angelo didn’t work Ali’s corner was the night Jimmy Ellis boxed Ali. Muhammad and Jimmy fought in Houston, Texas. Angelo had to be in Jimmy’s corner because he was not only the trainer but the manager of Jimmy.

Muhammad wanted Angelo to be in Jimmy’s corner. Besides the fact Muhammad didn’t even listen to Angelo. He did what he wanted to do in the ring.

ALI’s SECRET WEAPON -LUIS SORIA

The secret behind the success of Muhammad Ali was after training and entertaining the public in the gym he would go into a back room and do sit-ups with his backside on the edge of the table and he would go all the way down and do 1,000 sit-ups. He did this with a Cuban man by the name of Luis Soria. He would work on his body. Soria was a great physical trainer of Ali and not many people know that, except for Gene Kilroy. That helped him take the thunderous punches from Foreman and Frazier around the midsection.

MUSLIMS WANTED THE FRAZIER FIGHT

In that 1971 Ali vs. Frazier fight, there was no satellite television, it was showing in movie theatres (in the USA). You would have got it on your home television in Australia. Ali had only had the warm-up fights with Jerry Quarry and Oscar Bonavena but was forced to take the fight with Frazier because the Muslims were behind him, they wanted that fight, but they weren’t boxing people. Also, I think Muhammad needed the money. They each got paid $2 million for the fight. A lot of money in 1971. (Don Dunphy with Burt Lancaster and Archie Moore were the commentators with Frank Sinatra working as a photographer.)

THE FIGHT

“Both Ali and Frazier were close to the peak of their careers, especially Joe. Muhammad was past his greatness. He had been out of the ring for three years. He didn’t have the physical condition nor did he have the timing. He didn’t have the foot speed. Before he had the three-year layoff he rarely got hit.

Joe in that fight punished Muhammad’s body and it did wear him down. Remember Joe was a little heavyweight only 205 pounds and Muhammad was 215 pounds. I don’t think Joe was six feet tall but he could punch. He could punch with Sonny Liston and Ernie Shavers. Shavers had great one-punch power, but Joe he could sustain the action – throwing those left hooks, and they were lethal. Ali could gobble them up, but not for the whole fight. For a heavyweight fight, it was non-stop action. Very few clinches until the very end of the fight. In the final analysis of the fight, if there was any question who won the fight, that fifteenth round solidified it for Joe with the Ali knockdown. It was Joe Frazier’s greatest night of his career. The punishment Joe took that night, he was never that good again. That fight ruined Joe. Having called 150 world heavyweight championship fights I think I have the right to say that was in my opinion, that was the Greatest Fight in Boxing History.”