Chocolatito retiene el título supermosca de la AMB El Nicaragüense campeón mundial súper mosca de la AMB Roman “Chocolatito” González (50-2, 41 KOs) retuvo el título con una decisión unánime en doce rounds ante Israel “Jiga” González (25-4, 11 KOs) el viernes por la noche en TV Azteca Studios en la ciudad de México. Chocolatito presionó la acción y venció a Jiga round a round para marcar su victoria número 50. Las puntuaciones fueron 118-110, 116-112, 117-111. Candidata a pelea del año; Estrada TKOS11 Cuadra en CDMX y retiene título WBC JC Martinez vence a Calleros y retiene titulo WBC en CDMX

