The Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. vs. Alfredo Angulo bout, originally scheduled to appear on Saturday’s Showtime Boxing: Special Edition telecast, is off because Chavez’s father, Julio, Sr., and his team didn’t believe Chavez Jr. was ready to return to the ring. Chavez, Jr. will return at some time in the future. Angulo will still appear in a bout on the Wilder-Fury undercard at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Super welterweight contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams (25-1-1, 15 KOs) against Javier Francisco Castro (28-8, 23 KOs) in a 10-round bout has been added to the Wilder-Fury card.

The December 1 Showtime Boxing: Special Edition telecast will now begin at 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT live on Showtime and feature one-fight coverage from Canada as Adonis Stevenson makes the 10th defense of his WBC light heavyweight title against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk.