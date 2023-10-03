By Ron Jackson

Jackson “M3” Van Tonder Chauke retained the South African flyweight title for the fifth time when he outpointed Thembelani Nxoshe over 12 rounds at the East London International Conference Centre in East London on Sunday afternoon, and in so doing made the SA championship belt his own property.

The 38-year-old Chauke (23-2-2, 19 KOs) proved that you never give up and with dedication and superb fitness at all times, after losing his first crack at the South African flyweight title against Lwandile Sityatha in April 2013 and then winning the SA title in his second attempt in 2019.

On Sunday, coming into the ring in superb condition, he controlled the fight from the opening bell against the 34-year-old Nxoshe (13-9, 7 KOs), his mandatory challenger.

Using his height and reach advantages Chauke was in control against the gutsy challenger who scored a knockdown against the champion who claimed that he was hit behind the ear.

Chauke went into the ring without his long-time trainer Damien Durandt who is in Germany with the former WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu preparing for his fight against Noel Mikaelian on Saturday at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.