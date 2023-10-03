Undefeated world-ranked contender Jairo “Jairito” Noriega (13-0, 3 KOs) of Badajoz, Spain has inked a promotional pact with All Star Boxing the company’s President Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr announced Tuesday morning. Noriega joins the big stable of jr flyweights under the banner, which includes WBO world champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez.

WBA #8, WBC #7 Noriega has won important regional titles in and around the division. He defeated Angel Moreno last year on DAZN for the EBU European flyweight title, while also adding the WBC Silver light flyweight title, which landed him in the top 10.

“We are elated to welcome Jairito Noriega and his team to All Star Boxing” stated Zabala. “Personally, I have great history and love for Spain, Not only working as GM for the Barcelona Dragons but also having grandparents from Spaniard descent.”

Noriega stated, “We are ready for the next big step, to fight abroad in meaningful fights. I trust in All Star Boxing to take me there, behind my great team we welcome the new challenges that will lead me to a world title opportunity.”

Noriega is also managed by Jorge “Koke” Sanchez of KO Boxing, who has guided him throughout his career. “This is only the start of new venture that will bring great things for Spanish boxing in 2024,” stated Koke.

Jairo is slated to appear this winter in his All Star Boxing debut.