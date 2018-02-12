Cave & Dilmaghani win, summer showdown on tap

Boxing returned to Ontario, Canada Saturday night with another full entertaining fight card put on by quickly rising young Toronto native and businessman Lee Baxter (Lee Baxter Promotions). The card took place at the 17 Steakhouse, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The event was highlighted by former world title challenger Tyson Cave (31-3, 13 KOs) and hot prospect Alex Dilmaghani (17-1, 6 KOs) both winning in separate bouts. There has been build up for some time now for a super featherweight showdown between the two for this summer.

Each needed to be successful Saturday night in order for this to become a reality.

Cave did his part by dominating Mexican veteran Ulises Perez (17-7, 13 KOs) in route to an 8 round unanimous decision. Dilmaghani, who is unbeaten in his last 13 fights, made short work of the normally durable Andy Amendras (17-7, 13 KOs). The end came in round 3 which is an impressive feat by Dilmaghani. Almendras had not been stopped in nearly 5 years.

The stage was now set with each fighter winning. Cave who is well known for being outspoken was not ready for the night to end quite yet. Things got heated when Cave took to the ring and Microphone. He immediately called out Dilmaghani to fight him. Dilmaghani to his credit did not back down and gave it as good as Cave did.

Tyson Cave: “Dilmaghani is easy work. I could beat him on Monday after a weekend of partying. I will give him his first loss in Canada and spoil Lee Baxter’s plans for him.”

Alex Dilmaghani: “Tyson thinks all this talk is fun and games. It will be until we’re in the ring. I don’t just want to beat him. I want to hurt him while I am beating him.”

Lee Baxter: “I love fights like these where there is something to lose and something to gain. This is what Toronto needs. Meaningful fights. I guarantee it will be fireworks.”