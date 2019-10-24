Welterweight Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (17-2, 11 KOs) will take on Berman Aguilar (15-5-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder and highly-regarded prospect David Morrell Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) faces Quinton Rankin (15-6-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight clash as part of FS1 PBC Fight Night on Saturday, November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The card is headlined by undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño against Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso, plus former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna and Jesús Andrés Cuellar in the co-feature.

Preceding the fights on FS1 are FS2 PBC Fight Night Prelims featuring 2016 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (11-0, 11 KOs) battling Juan Huertas (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight affair. Unbeaten welterweight Anthony Velazquez (7-0, 7 KOs) fights in an eight rounder against Michael Crain (3-3, 1 KO), undefeated featherweight Ranfis Javier Encarnacion takes on Emmanuel Dominguez in a 10-round attraction and unbeaten bantamweight Antonio Russell is in a 10-round fight against Samuel Gutierrez.