On November 9th, SOCA Fights’ fourth and final installment of The Gardens Casino Fight Night will take place at the Event Center at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. Headlining is Kazakstan’s Madiyar Ashkeyev (13-0, 6 KOs) putting up his perfect record against The Contender’s Walter “Two Guns” Wright (17-8, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC Championship in a ten-rounder.

Super lightweight Enriko Gogokhia (11-0, 6 KOs) from Zugdidi, Georgia will be co-headlining vs. Mexico’s Miguel Zamudio (44-14-1, 27 KOs) in an eight round bout.

Other bouts include super bantamweight Daniel Constantino (4-3-2, 1 KO) against Lucnor Diserne (0-4-1) and lightweight Teodoro Alonso (1-2) against Guadalupe Arroyo (3-17) in a pair of four round matches.

Tickets are priced at $60 & $90 for front row and are available at www.socafights.com.