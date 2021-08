Casimero, Rigondeaux make weight John Riel Casimero 118 vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux 117 ½

(WBO Bantamweight title) Gary Antonio Russell 116 ¾ vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez 118

(WBA interim Bantamweight Title) Rau’shee Warren 117 ½ vs. Damien Vazquez 117 ¼

Brandun Lee 141 ½ pounds vs. Ezequiel Fernandez 138 ½ Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Interview: Vergil Ortiz Jr., Vergil Ortiz Sr. Franco, Maloney make weight

