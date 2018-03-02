Carmona looks to rebound tonight on Telemundo

Bantamweights David “El Severo” Carmona (20-5-5, 8 KOs) and Jesús “El Azul” Iribe (20-10-5, 10 KOs) will clash tonight in the “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” 10 round main event at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. They will battle for the WBC Latino title.



Two years ago, Carmona became the only man to last the full twelve rounds against fearsome KO artist and unbeaten world champion Naoya Inoue. He also put in a solid effort vs. former world champion Carlos Cuadras, dropping a tight decision. However, tonight he finds himself entering the ring trying to snap a three-fight losing streak, which will be no easy feat against the veteran Iribe.

You were fighting at 115 for a good portion of your career. Is 118 where you will campaign from here on out?

I feel very strong at 118 and comfortable. I would like to return to 115 as the division is really loaded with big fight opportunities.

What did you take from your fights with Inoua lotd Cuadras?

I gained a lot of experience from those fights. However, that experience does not guarantee success for me over guys that I am favored to beat. I have to be at my best against any and all opponents to be victorious.

What do you know about Iribe?

He brings a lot of experience. A true veteran who has been in with the very best of the smaller divisions. I must be at my very best to defeat him. I am confident I can win, but I cannot look past Iribe.

You’re both from Mexico but this fight is in your hometown of Mexico City. Are your more confident fighting this important fight in your career at home?

I am comfortable fighting at home and there are conveniences. However, there are no advantages when both fighters are in the ring. The better fighter that night is who will win.

What have you learned from your three consecutive losses that you have changed.

Plane and simple. I had to grow up. I have done that. It’s a fresh start for me. A new prepartion, different mentality, new challenges, and a new title to win for my children. I am much more hungrier this time around. I have learned from my mistakes from the past. I am ready to show this Friday night I am up for this big challenge.

* * *

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.