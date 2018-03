By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten Australian bantamweight Brock Jarvis (13-0, 12 KOs) stopped Hamson Tiger Lamandau (8-1-1, 5 KOs) in round three of a scheduled ten round bout with the WBC Asian Boxing Council title up for grabs at Mediterranean House at Five Dock, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Friday. Jarvis dropped the Indonesian in round two and at 2:58 of round three referee Gary Dean crowned Jarvis the winner. Jarvis is trained by Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech.