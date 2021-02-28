Canelo vence a Yildirim en tres y retiene titulos WBC y AMB en Miami El campeón súper mediano deel WBC y AMB , Saúl Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) fácilmente aniquiló al retador obligatorio del WBC, Avni Yildirim (21-3, 12 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Hard Rock Stadium en Miami, Florida. Canelo dominó cada momento de cada round. Dejó caer a Yildirim con una enorme mano derecha en el tercer round, luego golpeó a Yildirim hasta que sonó la campana. Yildirim abandono después del tercer round. El promotor Eddie Hearn anunció que Canelo se enfrentará al campeón de la OMB Billy Joe Saunders el 8 de mayo. Saunders: tengo las herramientas para vencer a Canelo Arroyo vence a Rodríguez por titulo mosca interino del WBC en Miami

