The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has ratified Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as the WBA’s middleweight and super middleweight champion. Canelo will be able to hold both WBA titles simultaneously in accordance with the organization’s rules, as it was also the case with Floyd Mayweather Jr. some years ago.

Canelo won the WBA super championship at middleweight last September when he defeated Gennady Golovkin, and he will defend the title in May against IBF champ Daniel Jacobs. He won the 168-pound WBA title last December when he defeated Rocky Fielding.