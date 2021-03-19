Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will clash in front of over 60,000 fans in a world super middleweight title unification blockbuster at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday May 8, live worldwide on DAZN. Pre-sales for the blockbuster fight will start on Tuesday March 23 with general sale beginning on Friday March 26 at SeatGeek.com.

Mexican superstar Canelo puts his WBC and WBA Super titles on the line at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Cinco de Mayo weekend, as British favorite Saunders brings his WBO strap across the pond and looks to extend his unbeaten pro record against Canelo in front of the biggest sporting crowd for over a year in the US.