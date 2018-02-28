Canelo-GGG Kickoff Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

The much anticipated rematch is on as WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Mexican boxing icon Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and met face to face Tuesday evening at the Microsoft Square LA Live in Los Angeles to officially kick off their return fight.



This time there will be no press tour. The fighters were extremely respectful toward each other. Thank goodness for Abel Sanchez, who added some life to the proceedings. Canelo Golovkin 2 will take place Saturday Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on HBO Pay per view.

Here is what the fighters and their camps had to say

Team Canelo

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez: “He has a good punch but nothing out of this world. I felt I won the first fight. This fight will determine who the better fighter was. We are two pros and we don’t have to talk smack. Yes, we want the knock each other out and we don’t have to sell it that way. I want the knockout…you said you would knock him out me out in 6 rounds. You promised your fans you would knock me out and you let them down.”



Oscar De la Hoya: “This fight is so special. The first fight was a great and come 5 de Mayo we will see it again. I believe Canelo will knock him out. The second fight is so exciting both have to change their strategies. It will be explosive.”

Eddie Reynoso: “After the first fight we were convinced that Saul did enough to win but the judges saw it differently. Cinco de Mayo, Saul will win by KO. We will leave no doubt,”

Jose “Chepo” Reynoso: “Saul and GGG need to talk with their fists. Let’s stop with the trash talk.”

Team Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin: “The first fight was a great experience. This fight is a new fight. I have a great opponent in Canelo. Thanks for those who support me all I want is the next fight. If you want to watch me win. I welcome you all to the fight on May 5th.”



Tom Loeffler: “We know Canelo has a warrior heart. It will be a war. Canelo thinks he won and Gennady thinks he won. This will be explosive. We saw Gennady win 8 rounds to four. Gennady was going forward we have respect for Canelo for being one of the first fighters to go 12 rounds with Gennady.”

Abel Sanchez: “I hope Canelo [Alvarez] was able to see a transmission specialist for the rematch because in the first fight he was stuck in reverse. All I know is that after the first fight the fans were not booing Gennady Golovkin. The rematch took long to make because Canelo takes long to heal and had long memories of the first fight.”

