Light heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi (15-0, 13 KOs) will face former world title challenger Maxim Vlasov (45-4, 26 KOs) on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s huge rematch with Derek Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester on December 18, live worldwide on DAZN. Buatsi is rated in the top five of all four sanctioning bodies. Vlasov narrowly lost to Joe Smith Jr. in a WBO title shot.

Also on the card, undefeated super middleweight Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs) takes on unbeaten IBO 168lb champion Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs), super middleweight‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) clashes with Emre Cukur (17-1, 3 KOs), and super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) meets Bruno ‘The Terminator’ Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF title.