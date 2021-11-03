November 3, 2021
Boxing News

Buatsi-Vlasov added to Parker-Chisora II

Light heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi (15-0, 13 KOs) will face former world title challenger Maxim Vlasov (45-4, 26 KOs) on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s huge rematch with Derek Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester on December 18, live worldwide on DAZN. Buatsi is rated in the top five of all four sanctioning bodies. Vlasov narrowly lost to Joe Smith Jr. in a WBO title shot.

Also on the card, undefeated super middleweight Lerrone Richards (15-0, 3 KOs) takes on unbeaten IBO 168lb champion Carlos Gongora (20-0, 15 KOs), super middleweight‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (20-2-1, 9 KOs) clashes with Emre Cukur (17-1, 3 KOs), and super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (26-1, 16 KOs) meets Bruno ‘The Terminator’ Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF title.

Canelo-Plant Final Press Conference
Arum calls for 3-minute rounds for women

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>