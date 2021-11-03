WBO junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KOs) and longtime IBF world champion Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18 KOs) faced off on Wednesday in advance of their title unification tilt this Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This will be the first time a female world title bout has headlined a Top Rank on ESPN card since the most recent incarnation of the series debuted in July 2017.

“This is terrific for women’s boxing,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. “It’s great that the best women in any weight class are facing each other.

“If we want to bring women’s boxing to the forefront of the sport, we all should advocate for three-minute rounds. If women’s boxing wants to get into a prominent position that it hasn’t, but it should, in my opinion, it should be changed to three-minute rounds. Why is there a difference in rounds between women’s and men’s boxing?

“We have to look at other sports. The one that comes to mind immediately is the one where women’s participation is the same as men’s. In professional tennis, women play a game and it’s the same point-scoring as men. By keeping it at two-minute rounds, you are telling the world that women’s boxing is different. If we are worried about health issues, do three-minutes rounds and regulate the number of rounds that women can fight.”