WBA #2, IBF #3, WBC #5, WBO #7 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11 KOs) continues his push for a world title fight when he faces Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-0, 8 KOs) for the WBA International title at the AO, Arena Manchester on May 15, live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the US.

Buatsi has teamed up with new trainer Virgil Hunter. “I’ve got an unbeaten opponent, that makes him ambitious,” said Buatsi. “Obviously it’s the first fight under Virgil, so it’s should be interesting. I’m looking forward to showing what I’ve been working on with Virgil. He’s going to want to hold onto his undefeated record, as I am. When that’s at stake you really dig deep.

“It’s mainly the style that I like. Each of his fighters translate it differently. The public haven’t seen how good I can be, or I will be. I want to unlock the potential that I have got. This addition to the team will 100 per cent bring the best out of me.”