April 15, 2021
Boxing News

Browne favored to defeat Gallen

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby Football legend and Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs) is confident of defeating betting favorite and former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) on April 21 at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View. Browne is solid betting favorite at -210 with Paul Gallen at +175.

“I’ve heard it (the rumor) but you never know what to believe with sparring rumors. There’s another one going around that I got bashed the other day,” Gallen told Ben Damon of Fox Sports. “As it turns out Browne has been having all of his sparring filmed ahead of next week’s bout and stated he is very content with his preparation.”

Browne stated, “There’s no truth to that whatsoever. There is footage of every one of the spars I’ve done and if you look at it you won’t see me getting dropped. In fact if you watched it you would see me putting a few other blokes down. I’m extremely happy with how I’ve been going in the gym.”

Canelo: I would definitely beat Floyd today
Vazquez-Hernandez, Dignum-Sirotkin on ESPN+

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • has Browne declined so much that he can beat this guy? if so, this should certainly be his last fight. or has he already pretty much retired?

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: