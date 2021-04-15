By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Rugby Football legend and Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (10-0-1, 5 KOs) is confident of defeating betting favorite and former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) on April 21 at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View. Browne is solid betting favorite at -210 with Paul Gallen at +175.

“I’ve heard it (the rumor) but you never know what to believe with sparring rumors. There’s another one going around that I got bashed the other day,” Gallen told Ben Damon of Fox Sports. “As it turns out Browne has been having all of his sparring filmed ahead of next week’s bout and stated he is very content with his preparation.”

Browne stated, “There’s no truth to that whatsoever. There is footage of every one of the spars I’ve done and if you look at it you won’t see me getting dropped. In fact if you watched it you would see me putting a few other blokes down. I’m extremely happy with how I’ve been going in the gym.”