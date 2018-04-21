Brooklyn’s other fight card tonight

There’s not one, but two professional boxing cards in Brooklyn tonight. From Barclay’s Center, head up Flatbush Avenue about two miles and Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing is putting on a show at the historic Kings Theatre. Headlining the twelve-bout card is Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Vargas, (10-1, 6 KOs) vs. Victor Vazquez (10-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight clash.



Josue Vargas 141.6 vs. Victor Vazquez 141.6

Peter Dobson 148.8 vs. Martin Wright 148.8

Duke Micah 117.2 vs. Yoan Boyeaux 121.6

Shakhram Giyasov 148.6 vs. Gabor Gorbacs 148.6

Sergey Kuzmin 247.8 vs. Jeremiah Karpency 226.8

Baturkhan Ahmedov 142.6 vs. Oscar Barajas 141

Murojdon Akhmadaliev 128.8 vs. Carlos Gaston Suarez 132.6

Mathew Gonzalez 144 vs. Demetrius Wilson 141.8

Justin Biggs 155 vs. Dominik Csaba Karoly 154

Oscar Moreno 118 vs. Rafael Castillo 119.2

Kennedy Katende 198.6 vs. Luther Smith 198.8

Venue: Kings Theatre

Promoter: Evander Holyfield/Real Deal Boxing and World of Boxing

TV: CBS Sports Digital