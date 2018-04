EBU European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (18-0, 13 KOs) knocked out Miljan Rovcanin (19-2, 13 KOs) to retain his title on Saturday night at the Estrel Convention Center, Neukoelln, Berlin, Germany. Time was 2:25.

Heavyweight Tom Schwarz (21-0, 13 KOs) won by fifth round disqualification over previously unbeaten Senad Gashi (16-1, 16 KOs) in a clash for the German domestic title. Gashi was chased for headbutting. The crowd was not happy with the ending.