April 21, 2018

Davis-Cuellar clash for WBA 130lb title tonight

While the clash between Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas gets top billing on tonight’s Showtime telecast from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the WBA 130-pound “super” world championship clash between former champions Gervonta “Tank” Davis (19-0, 18 KOs) and Jesus Cuellar (28-2, 21 KOs) could steal the show.

Photo: Janer Bigio/Mayweather Promotions

Davis, from Baltimore, lost the IBF 130lb title on the scale last August, but this time he made the weight. “I had a lot of distractions last camp that led to me missing weight,” says Davis. “From that day forward I was focused on getting back to a world title shot. I let people down when I lost the title on the scale, but now I’m more focused…I want to show that I have the skills and ability to take over the sport of boxing.”

Argentinian Cuellar’s only setback was a split decision loss to Abner Mares. “This is going to be all action,” he promised. “Expect to see a war with me raising my hand at the end of the night. I’m going to do whatever it takes…the plan is to go out there and win that belt.”

Khan: I'm hitting my peak years
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.