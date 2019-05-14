By Gary “Digital” Williams

The month of boxing action called the “Magnificent May Along The Beltway” continues on Saturday, May 18th at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, DC with a Tricky Entertainment-promoted card.

Headlining the card will be two Beltway members of the DiBella Entertainment promotional camp. One bout features DC super featherweight “The Dark Menace” Tiara Brown who will take on Angel “Non-Stop” Gladney of Columbia, SC in a 10-round contest for the vacant IBF Intercontinental Super Featherweight title. Brown (7-0, five KO’s) comes off a fourth-round TKO over former world champion Dahiana Santana on December 8th in Bowie, MD. Brown, who is a DC Metropolitan Police Officer, was recently named the DC Police Officer Of The Year.

Gladney (10-14-1, six KO’s) recently broke a three-bout losing streak by winning a six-round split decision over Rolanda Andrews on March 30th in Columbia. Gladney has faced a Beltway Boxer before having lost three bouts to Jennifer Salinas.

In the co-feature, Forestville, MD middleweight Alantez “SlyAza” Fox will be in an eight-round contest against Nick “The Machine Gun” Brinson of Geneva, NY. Fox (24-1-1, 11 KO’s) returned after suffering an injury and his first pro loss in his last outing and won an eight-round unanimous decision over Elvin Ayala on September 22nd in Bowie, MD. Fox will try to make it two straight wins for the family after his younger brother, Mykal, captured a big unanimous decision win over previously undefeated Fazliddin “Fayzi” Gaibnazarov on May 11th in Tucson, AZ. Brinson (19-4-2, nine KO’s) returns to action for the first time since September of 2017 when he scored a sixth-round TKO over Jaime Barboza in Verona, NY.

Another eight-round contest has undefeated Hyattsville, MD super lightweight Patrick “YG Pat” Harris face off with veteran Anthony “Psycho” Woods of Nassau, Bahamas. In his last outing, Harris (15-0, eight KO’s) won a six-round unanimous decision over Bergman Aguilar on March 24th in Oxon Hill, MD. Woods (10-23, three KO’s) comes off a four-round unanimous decision win over Nico Yeyo on October 27th in New Providence, Bahamas.

In a six-round, all-Beltway bout, Greenbelt, MD cruiserweight “The Vanilla Gorilla” Sam Crossed will take on Frederick, MD’s Larry “Hitman” Pryor. Crossed (8-0, five KO’s) comes off a tough, six-round split decision over Twon Smith on the last card at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on December 1st. Crossed was knocked down in the second round of the bout, but held on for the win. Pryor (10-20, five KO’s) will be trying to break a six-bout losing streak which includes a four-round majority decision defeat to Greg Hackett on April 20th in Fort Washington, MD.

DC super featherweight Jordan “Shortdog” White will also be in a six-round encounter against veteran Christian Esquivel of Temoaya, Mexico. White (7-1, six KO’s) also made his last appearance on that December 1st card at the Entertainment and Sports Arena and scored a first-round TKO over Ndira Spearman. Esquivel, who once fought for the WBC Bantamweight title, (30-17-1, 23 KO’s) is winless in his last seven contests including a first-round TKO loss to Carlos Caraballo on February 16th in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

In four-round bouts, Silver Spring, MD heavyweight George Harris returns to action against Antwaun Taylor of Cincinnati, OH. Harris (3-0, three KO’s) scored a crushing first-round knockout over Lamarco Ellis in his last contest on April 20th in Fort Washington, MD. Taylor (4-10, one KO) lost by fourth-round TKO to Junior Anthony Wright on March 22nd in Hammond, IN.

Also, DC welterweight Taurean “Untouchable Tip” Venable will make his professional debut against Jonathan Conde from Miami, FL (0-2)

Another Beltway Boxer, Renaldo “Misunderstood” Gaines, is also scheduled to be on this card in a six-round bout against an opponent to be determined. The District Heights, MD super featherweight (9-2, three KO’s) returns after a year’s absence when he stopped Johnny Frazier in the first round in Sterling, VA.