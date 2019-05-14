AGON Sports & Events, the newest German boxing promotional outfit, has announced a June 15 tripleheader at the Sport- und Kongresshalle in Schwerin, Germany featuring former world champions Tyron Zeuge, Jack Culcay and Jürgen Brähmer. MDR will televise in Germany.

40-year-old hometown hero Brähmer (50-3, 36 KOs) will face Nils Schmidt (17-0, 11 KOs), Culcay (25-4, 13 KOs) meets Stefano Castellucci (32-8, 11 KOs), and Zeuge (23-1-1, 13 KOs) the most recent German to hold a world title, faces Adan Silvera (11-1, 5 KOs).