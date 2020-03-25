Today is the big Mike Tyson vs. Butterbean eWBSS fantasy clash.

MTK Global has confirmed a management deal with heavyweight Dave Allen (18-5, 15 KOs), who was last seen knocking out Dorian Darch, having previously recorded a famous stoppage of former world champion Lucas Browne when headlining The O2.

Zanfer Promotions says discussions are underway for a rematch between WBA super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada. They met eight years ago with Chocolatito winning a hard-fought decision.

Looks like the proposed July 18 date for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder will be pushed back due to the coronavirus situation. Promoters are reportedly looking at an OCTOBER date.

Heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has completed the first stage of training in the Russian resort Sochi, but there are difficulties with the arrival of booked foreign sparring partners and Povetkin needs Russian replacements. He is training for a May 2 clash in the UK against Dillian Whyte, although that date is certainly in jeopardy.