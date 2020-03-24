Update: Joe Frazier knocked out Lennox Lewis in round seven of their first round match of the eWBSS heavyweight fantasy tournament. Ali-Frazier 4 in one semi-final. Tomorrow: Mike Tyson vs. Butterbean!

Following further Government and Medical Authorities’ advice, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided that the suspension of Boxing Tournaments under the BBBofC jurisdiction remains in place until the end of April when further consideration will be given.

The BBBofC’s head office will be temporarily closed until further notice. All inquiries during this time will be done via email.

A bout between IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington and WBA featherweight champion Xu Can is in the works.

MTK Global has confirmed a trio of new bases, taking its total of global locations to 15. MTK Munich, MTK Denmark (based in Aarhus) and MTK Costa Brava are the three new strongholds under the respective guidance of Tim Yilmaz, Lolenga Mock and Ignasi Caballero.

