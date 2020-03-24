The World Boxing Association World Championships Committee, following instructions from the Presidency and exerting its authority to approve fights throughout the world according to the provisions of its bylaws and other regulations and rules with special emphasis on its programs for the development and safety of boxing, applying the rules of control in coordination with its member countries and regions: Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, Latin America, North America and China.

In order to maintain the good relationship with all promoters, sponsors, trainers, media and boxers and due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are forced to take actions of all kinds and nature on the planet.

In our case, the agreements and conventions, derived with the realization of world and regional championship fights by any sport organizations, including boxing, in compliance with the rules and guidelines suggested by the World Health Organization and other competent bodies that urge the universal collective to social distancing; it is agreed to temporarily postpone any event until the competent authorities rule and global health circumstances indicate that the causes of contagion have ceased and order and normal daily life can be safely restored in all the world.

The World Boxing Association, together with the aforementioned persons, may reschedule the events that have been formally suspended as a result of the foregoing.