Stephen Espinoza, President of Showtime Sports and Event Programming, appeared on Showtime’s boxing podcast and said the network’s boxing programming will come out guns blazing once the coronavirus hiatus comes to an end.

“It’s going to be a wild ride,” said Espinoza. “There’s a lot to be made up. There are a lot of fighters that need fights to happen, and I think we could be in for a pretty interesting period of time where there’s a lot of activity in a relatively short window … I think we’re going to see an action-packed, jam-packed schedule whenever we return, whether it’s in three, six or nine months – and we may see people taking a different tact on taking fights.”