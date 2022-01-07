Boxing back on Estrella TV for 2022 Estrella Media has renewed its monthly boxing series, Boxeo EstrellaTV for 2022 with Producciones Deportivas. Fights are scheduled to take place on the last Friday of each month live from Mexico City. Dates for 2022 include January 28, February 25, March 25, April 29, May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30, October 28, November 25, and December 16. DAZN announces eight fight cards Zhilei says he's willing to fight Hrgovic

