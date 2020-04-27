After successfully presenting the first live boxing card in over a month anywhere in the world on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua, Bufalo Boxing Promotions, headed by former two-division world champion Rosendo “Bufalo” Alvarez, has already scheduled their next show for May 16 at the same venue.

The main event is former world title challenger Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) against Eusebio Osejos (30-24-3, 8 KOs) in a lightweight clash. Fonseca fought Ryan “Kingry” Garcia in his last fight.

Also scheduled are former world title challenger Yader Cardoza (24-16-1, 8 KOs) vs Aarón Juárez (16-7-3, 4 KOs) in a rematch of their March 14 super bantamweight clash, plus a lightweight showdown between Freddy Fonseca (28-5-1, 19 KOs) and Robin Zamora (16-7, 8 KOs).

Who would have thought Nicaragua would suddenly become the world boxing capital?