April 27, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing back in Nicaragua May 16

After successfully presenting the first live boxing card in over a month anywhere in the world on Saturday night at the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua, Bufalo Boxing Promotions, headed by former two-division world champion Rosendo “Bufalo” Alvarez, has already scheduled their next show for May 16 at the same venue.

The main event is former world title challenger Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) against Eusebio Osejos (30-24-3, 8 KOs) in a lightweight clash. Fonseca fought Ryan “Kingry” Garcia in his last fight.

Also scheduled are former world title challenger Yader Cardoza (24-16-1, 8 KOs) vs Aarón Juárez (16-7-3, 4 KOs) in a rematch of their March 14 super bantamweight clash, plus a lightweight showdown between Freddy Fonseca (28-5-1, 19 KOs) and Robin Zamora (16-7, 8 KOs).

Who would have thought Nicaragua would suddenly become the world boxing capital?

PBC fighters salute COVID-19 frontline workers
Boxing Returns!! Results from Nicaragua

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>