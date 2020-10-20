WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continue their run of monthly events on October 31st at the Nuevo Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The doors open at 6pm local time with a maximum of 200 fans allowed entry.

The featherweight main event will feature hometown favorite Elisson Marquez (10-2, 7 KOs) vs countryman Franco Gutierrez (10-5, 6 KOs). Marquez scored an upset of then-unbeaten Mohamed Soumaoro of Canada this past February. He followed that up with a dominant unanimous decision over Edwin Tercero last month.

The 6 round super flyweight co-feature will see highly talented unbeaten prospect Winston Guerrero (11-0, 8 KOs) vs Jenn Gonzalez (9-7, 5 KOs). Guerrero’s professional career is off to a roaring start following a decorated amateur career.

Rounding out the undercard:

Kevyn Lara (28-3-1, 9 KO) vs Jordan Escobar (15-11-2, 3 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Freddy Espinoza (4-2, 3 KO) vs Manuel Guzman (6-4, 3 KOs) 6 rds light flyweights

Gerardo Zapata (10-0, 5 KOs) vs Natanael Rocha (4-7, 2 KOs) 6 rds flyweights

Angel Gabriel Chavez (3-2, 3 KOs) vs William Cerrato (0-4-1, 2 KOs) 4 rds super flyweights

Nolbert Casco (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Alberto Carranza (1-6, 2 KOs) 4 rds super welterweights

The event can be watched live on the Nica Boxing Facebook page.