On February 21, Boxeo Telemundo, the most popular boxing show on Hispanic television will launch its 2020 series LIVE from the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in Miami, Florida. This event will mark the reboot of the Miccosukee Fight Series held 10 years ago by Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc.

Headlining the triumphant return to the Miccosukee is WBO #8 ranked junior flyweight Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (22-3-1, 13 KOs) against WBO #15 Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-10-2, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO NABO jr. flyweight title.

Gonzalez is coming off a world title challenge against 3-division WBO flyweight champion, Kosei Tanaka, when Gonzalez was ahead on all judges’ cards before succumbing to a devastating body shot by the champion. Since then Bomba has decided to come down to jr flyweight to challenge WBO ranked #15 Mexico’s Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-10-2, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO NABO jr. flyweight title.

Juarez, a former WBC Latino champion is looking for another world title opportunity after losing a close decision to WBC light flyweight world champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan. This will be Baby Juarez’s USA debut, a win over Bomba Gonzalez of Puerto Rico on February 21st will surely position Baby Juarez for another world title opportunity.

All Star Boxing, Inc will hold a press conference in weeks to come to reveal the entire 2020 calendar of Boxeo Telemundo, also they will announce the undercard for the Miccosukee Fight Night.

Gonzalez v Juarez will be televised LIVE on the Telemundo Network at 11:35 pm, check your local listings.