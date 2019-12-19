An Ohio Judge has ordered former four-division world champion Adrien Broner to pay $830,000 in damages to a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland nightclub back in June 2018. According to TMZ, it was a default judgment as Broner didn’t appear in court to defend himself against the woman’s allegations.
—–
After the snafu with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., VADA and the Nevada Boxing Commission, the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission has been using SMRTL, a WADA-accredited lab, for pre-fight blood/urine testing for both Junior and Daniel Jacobs. There was speculation for a time that Chavez wouldn’t be permitted to fight, but Chavez’ lawyers got a temporary restraining order to temporarily lift the NSAC’s indefinite suspension of Chavez for refusing to take a random VADA test before the fight with Jacobs was finalized.
—–
When Jeff Horn beat Michael Zerafa yesterday in Brisbane, Australia, his gloves had the word “Zerafa” prominently printed on each thumb. Turned out Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton didn’t like the gloves that came in for Horn and managed to get Zerafa’s back-up gloves for Horn to use. So Zerafa ended up getting beat with his own gloves.
—–
Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently parted ways with trainer Ben Davison. “The Gypsy King” is now working with Javan “SugarHill” Steward, nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward.
Boxing Buzz: Broner, Chavez Jr., Zerafa, Fury
An Ohio Judge has ordered former four-division world champion Adrien Broner to pay $830,000 in damages to a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland nightclub back in June 2018. According to TMZ, it was a default judgment as Broner didn’t appear in court to defend himself against the woman’s allegations.
Broner must be suffer from anti-social personality disorder (yes, read up on it) or he must simply have a purposefully poor attitude towards others around him. Simply amazing some folks are given opportunities in life to improve themselves and they manage to take advantage of the scenario. I will access the FOIA records on this court case and read up closer on it out of curiosity.
it’s not out of the ordinary to hear of Chavez Jr. being in the spotlight over controversy. He seems to always have excuses or arguments for everything he dives into if it’s objectionable.
Wow, lots of news going on.
• Broner is such a horrible person. Some boxers just put on a show but this guy is a menace in real life. I am so thankful to Marcos Maidana, Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Jesse Vargas, and Manny Pacquiao (all good guys by the way) for ridding boxing of this chump. My only disappointment is that one if them did not lay him out for the 10 count.
• Chavez Jr. Not sure what to make of him. He doesn’t seem to ever be able to get on the right track with his career. He was high on drugs coming into the ring against Martinez, he has had weight issues, and showed up as a pure punching bag (literally!) in his dismal performance against Canelo in what was the biggest fight of his career. However he may actually beat Jacobs (who doesn’t seem to know the proper times to punch and does way too much posing) with his pressure style, IF he shows up in shape.
• LOL at the Jeff Horn situation. Reminds me of Sanford and Son when Fred said that one time a guy stole a guy’s false teeth out of the jar and then smiled at the guy he stole it from the next day with his own teeth
• WOW! I hope Tyson knows what he is doing. Ben Davidson seems to be a very good trainer and got him through the first Wilder fight. I’m not sure this was a good move on Tyson’s part. Guess we will find out on February 22.
Welcome to the never ending stories of the WWE.
Broner must be having difficulties with his own sexuality smh
Needs to come out.