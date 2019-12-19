An Ohio Judge has ordered former four-division world champion Adrien Broner to pay $830,000 in damages to a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland nightclub back in June 2018. According to TMZ, it was a default judgment as Broner didn’t appear in court to defend himself against the woman’s allegations.

—–

After the snafu with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., VADA and the Nevada Boxing Commission, the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission has been using SMRTL, a WADA-accredited lab, for pre-fight blood/urine testing for both Junior and Daniel Jacobs. There was speculation for a time that Chavez wouldn’t be permitted to fight, but Chavez’ lawyers got a temporary restraining order to temporarily lift the NSAC’s indefinite suspension of Chavez for refusing to take a random VADA test before the fight with Jacobs was finalized.

—–

When Jeff Horn beat Michael Zerafa yesterday in Brisbane, Australia, his gloves had the word “Zerafa” prominently printed on each thumb. Turned out Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton didn’t like the gloves that came in for Horn and managed to get Zerafa’s back-up gloves for Horn to use. So Zerafa ended up getting beat with his own gloves.

—–

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently parted ways with trainer Ben Davison. “The Gypsy King” is now working with Javan “SugarHill” Steward, nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward.