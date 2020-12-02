On December 17 at historic Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, former WBC World super featherweight title challenger and European super featherweight champion Devis Boschiero (Italy, 48-6-2 with 22 KOs) will fight former European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (Belgium, 23-3 with 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title. The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing Italy, Opi Since 82 and DAZN which will stream it live. To fight for the WBC Silver belt, both men had to vacate a championship: Boschiero left the IBF Intercontinental super featherweight crown, while Patera the European lightweight title. Boschiero is 39 years old, while Patera 27.

Devis, are you ready to fight Francesco Patera?

“I’m more than ready, I’m in top shape! I have been training for the past 2 months and I have watched Patera’s fights on YouTube. Usually I don’t watch my opponent’s fights, I leave that job to my coach Gino Freo who then elaborates the right strategy to win. Patera is a skilled technician, very accurate when he throws punches, but lacks the power to win inside the distance. I had great sparring sessions with the current European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi, we train at the same gym. I also had a sparring partner who is quite similar to Patera.”

Did you have problems making the weight?

“I never had problems when I fought at super featherweight, I don’t have them now at lightweight. As I said, I’m in top shape.”

So, we’ll see an action-packed fight?

“I will give 100% as usual. I want to become WBC” Silver lightweight champion.”

* * *

Also on the card, European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi (Italy, 22-1-2 with 8 KOs) will defend against Gamal Yafai (UK, 17-1 with 10 KOs). IBF world super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (France, 21-1 with 17 KOs) will defend against Nina Pavlovic (Serbia, 6-3-1 con 1 KO). Euro super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (Spain, 36-2 with 13 KOs) will fight Nestor Maradiaga (Nicaragua, 8-9-1, with 4 KO) in a non title affair on the 8 rounds distance. Roman super welterweight prospect Mirko Natalizi (8-0 with 5 KOs) will fight Manuel Largacha (Panama, 9-9-6 with 4 KO) on the 8 rounds distance.