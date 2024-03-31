Bohachuk vence a Mendoza por título interino de 154 libras del WBC En un choque por el título vacante interino súper welter del WBC, Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) ganó por decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre Brian “La Bala” Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el T-Mobile Arena de Las Vegas. Bocachuk presionó la acción y progresivamente fue ganando ventaja contra Mendoza, de mandíbula de hierro. Mendoza se recuperó tarde, pero fue demasiado poco y demasiado tarde. Las puntuaciones fueron 118-110, 117-111, 117-111. JC Martínez retiene el título mosca del WBC en Las Vegas Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: Filipinas y su boxeo de talla mundial Like this: Like Loading...

