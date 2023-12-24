Bivol vence a Arthur y retiene el titulo de la AMB en Arabia Saudita El invicto campeón semipesado de la AMB, Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs), retuvo su título mundial por duodécima vez con una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el número 8 de la AMB con Lyndon Arthur (23-2, 16 KOs) en la súper cartelera del sábado en la noche en el Kingdom Arena en Riad, Arabia Saudita. Bivol salió agresivamente y estuvo al mando en todo momento. Bivol derribó a Arthur al final de la undécima ronda. Las puntuaciones fueron 120-107 3x. El último nocaut de Bivol fue hace casi seis años. Parker vence ampliamente a Wilder en Arabia Saudita Dubois KOs Big Baby Miller en Arabia Saudita Like this: Like Loading...

