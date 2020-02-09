Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBO minimumweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (16-1, 6 KOs) retained his title by ninth round TKO over Gabriel Mendoza (30-7-2, 23 KOs) in the main fight of the “WBO Champions Tournament,” held at the El Panama Hotel in Panama City.



Méndez dominated all the way and the referee stopped the action at 1:28 of round nine to save Mendoza from further punishment. Méndez will now take aim at his mandatory challenger Jing Xiang (#1 ranked) and then fight with the other champions.

In another bout, José Martín Estrada (11-2-1, 5 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Popeye Lebrón (17-2-1, 10 KOs). Estrada knocked down Lebrón in the seventh round and went on to win 95-92, 96-92, 96-92.

